Home
Services
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Woolf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Woolf

Obituary Condolences

Lawrence Woolf Obituary




LAWRENCE ARTHUR WOOLF
(Lawrie)
21 January 1934 - 9 March 2019

Beloved husband of Kath for 59 years.
Loving father and father-in-law of
Helen, Sue and Chris, Anne,
Michael and Rochelle, Rachel and Brad.
Grandfather of Leah, Jenna, Charlotte,
Dempsey, Jasmin, Harper and Zara.

A full life, well lived.

Heartfelt thanks to all the staff of ICU at the National Capital Private Hospital.

Mass to celebrate Lawrie's life will be held
at St Vincent de Paul Catholic Church,
Bindel Street, Aranda on tomorrow, Thursday,
14 March 2019, commencing at 1 pm.
Private cremation.


logo

logo

Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.