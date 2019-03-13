|
|
LAWRENCE ARTHUR WOOLF
(Lawrie)
21 January 1934 - 9 March 2019
Beloved husband of Kath for 59 years.
Loving father and father-in-law of
Helen, Sue and Chris, Anne,
Michael and Rochelle, Rachel and Brad.
Grandfather of Leah, Jenna, Charlotte,
Dempsey, Jasmin, Harper and Zara.
A full life, well lived.
Heartfelt thanks to all the staff of ICU at the National Capital Private Hospital.
Mass to celebrate Lawrie's life will be held
at St Vincent de Paul Catholic Church,
Bindel Street, Aranda on tomorrow, Thursday,
14 March 2019, commencing at 1 pm.
Private cremation.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 13, 2019