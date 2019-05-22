Home
LEICESTER THOMAS STEWART 'TOM' 25 January 1921 - 18 May 2019 Devoted husband of 65 years to Adrienne (dec). Loving father of Mark and Christine. Grandfather of Anne, Michelle and David. Great grandfather of Isabelle, Lachlan, Liam and Hannah. Word War II served in 77 Sqn, RAF Bomber Command Poet awarded Writing Fellow, Fellowship Australian Writers NSW "LIFE WAS A DREAM FROM WHICH I WOKE" Funeral Mass at St John the Apostle Catholic Church, Blackham St Holt, Thursday 23 May at 1:00pm followed by Private Burial at Gungahlin Lawn Cemetery. Donations to St Vincent De Paul Society appreciated in lieu of flowers.



Published in The Canberra Times on May 22, 2019
