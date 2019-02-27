Home
Lena Pearl Edwards


(nee Jeffery)



7 April 1929 - 22 February 2019



Late of Gordon.



Passed away peacefully at The Canberra Hospital after a long illness.



Treasured wife of David Hamilton (dec).
Beloved wife of Neil.
Dearly loved sister, cousin and friend.
Adored aunty and stepmother.



The funeral service for Lena will be held at Christ Church Anglican Church, Rutledge Street Queanbeyan on Friday 1st March, commencing at 1:30pm.


Burial to follow at the Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers donations to Kidney Health Australia will be greatly appreciated. Envelopes will be provided at the service.


Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 27, 2019
