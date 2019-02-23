|
|
LESLEY MARIA BROOKMAN
(formerly O'Brien, de Plater)
25 January 1945 - 21 February 2019
Passed away peacefully at
Mirinjani Nursing Home, Canberra.
Loved daughter of Norma Andresen
and Les Brookman (dec).
Loved sister of David and
sister-in-law of his wife Stephanie.
Cherished mother of Andrew,
Gregory (dec) and Matthew de Plater.
Mother-in-law of Erika and Mia.
Grandmother of Emilia, Luca and Lexie.
Heartfelt thanks to Mathew for
all his care and support.
Loved auntie of Chris and Anna and their children Noah and Ella.
The family would also like to express their gratitude to doctors and staff at Mirinjani Nursing Home for their care and support.
A celebration of Lesley's life will be held in the Bluegum Chapel of William Cole Funerals, Nettlefold Street, Belconnen on Thursday,
28 February 2019, commencing at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Huntington's Disease Association.
Private cremation.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 23, 2019