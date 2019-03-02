Home
Services
Gregson & Weight Funeral Directors
5 Gregson Place
Caloundra, Queensland 4551
07 5491 1559
Resources
More Obituaries for LESLEY WADHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LESLEY MARION WADHAM

Obituary Condolences

LESLEY MARION WADHAM Obituary

Marion "Lesley" Wadham
19 August 1926 - 23 February 2019
After a life filled with music, and a wonderful marriage with David (deceased) that took her across the world, Lesley died last Saturday in Beerwah, Queensland, at the age of 92. She is remembered lovingly by Jill and Dave, Priscilla and Cameron, Victoria and Paul, and Jason and Lisa, and their children and grandchildren.

For funeral details contact Gregson and Weight, Caloundra
Phone: (07) 5491 1559

Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.