|
|
Marion "Lesley" Wadham
19 August 1926 - 23 February 2019
After a life filled with music, and a wonderful marriage with David (deceased) that took her across the world, Lesley died last Saturday in Beerwah, Queensland, at the age of 92. She is remembered lovingly by Jill and Dave, Priscilla and Cameron, Victoria and Paul, and Jason and Lisa, and their children and grandchildren.
For funeral details contact Gregson and Weight, Caloundra
Phone: (07) 5491 1559
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 2, 2019