KRAHE Levi Martin David LEVI MARTIN DAVID KRAHE
4 January 1990 - 11 May 2019
Much loved partner of Catherine.
Loving son of Richard Krahe and Anita Rose.
Loved brother of Nik, Zoe, Forrest and Zaija.
Great friend to many.
Levi's friends and loved ones are invited
to celebrate his life with his family in the
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street, Mitchell on Wednesday,
22 May 2019, commencing at 3:00 pm.
For those who wish to participate,
the family invite you to come kitted out in
Levi Strauss garments and accessories.
Let's be big and bold just like he was.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 18, 2019