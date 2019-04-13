|
|
SCHMIDT (Hehne) Lieselotte LIESELOTTE SCHMIDT
'Lotte'
31 December 1935 - 11 April 2019
Passed away peacefully
Beloved wife of Heinz.
Dearly loved mum of Rolf, Heidi and Karen.
Much loved Oma and Uroma.
The funeral service for Lotte will be held in
the White Lady Chapel
101 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen
on WEDNESDAY 17th April 2019
commencing at 10am.
Private cremation.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Australian Cancer Research Foundation.
Envelopes will be available at the service.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 13, 2019