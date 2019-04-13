Home
Services
White Lady Funerals
101 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2617
(02) 6251 4369
Resources
More Obituaries for Lieselotte SCHMIDT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lieselotte SCHMIDT


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Lieselotte SCHMIDT Obituary
SCHMIDT (Hehne) Lieselotte LIESELOTTE SCHMIDT

'Lotte'

31 December 1935 - 11 April 2019



Passed away peacefully



Beloved wife of Heinz.

Dearly loved mum of Rolf, Heidi and Karen.

Much loved Oma and Uroma.



The funeral service for Lotte will be held in

the White Lady Chapel

101 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen

on WEDNESDAY 17th April 2019

commencing at 10am.



Private cremation.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Australian Cancer Research Foundation.

Envelopes will be available at the service.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.