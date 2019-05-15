Home
Linda DELANEY


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Linda DELANEY Obituary
DELANEY (Sim) Linda LINDA MARGARET DELANEY

( nee Sim )

9 March 1954 - 10 May 2019



Loved Mother of Rebecca, Sam

and Josh Delaney.

Cherished Sister of Beverly Everard,

Glenda Cagliarini, and John Sim.

Proud Nana of Ava and Charlotte.



Dedicated Nurse

Will be greatly missed by all who knew her.



Family and friends of Linda are invited

to attend a service to be held in the

Chapel at Gold Creek, 17 O'Hanlon Place

Gold Creek Village, Nicholls,

on FRIDAY 17 May 2019 at 10.30am,

followed by a celebration of Linda's life at

the Southern Cross Yacht Club.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on May 15, 2019
