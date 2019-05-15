|
|
DELANEY (Sim) Linda LINDA MARGARET DELANEY
( nee Sim )
9 March 1954 - 10 May 2019
Loved Mother of Rebecca, Sam
and Josh Delaney.
Cherished Sister of Beverly Everard,
Glenda Cagliarini, and John Sim.
Proud Nana of Ava and Charlotte.
Dedicated Nurse
Will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Family and friends of Linda are invited
to attend a service to be held in the
Chapel at Gold Creek, 17 O'Hanlon Place
Gold Creek Village, Nicholls,
on FRIDAY 17 May 2019 at 10.30am,
followed by a celebration of Linda's life at
the Southern Cross Yacht Club.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 15, 2019