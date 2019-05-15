Home
Lindsay GRAY

GRAY Lindsay Lindsay Alan Wiliam GRAY

22.2.1923 - 12.5.2019

Aged 96



Loved Husband of Roma (dec),

Brother of Val, Nell (dec) and Jimmy (dec),

Father of Jim and Vicki,

Pa of Melanie, Brad, Lesley, Travis,

Jarrod and Cate, Great Pa of Harry.





He will be sadly missed and be

forever in our hearts



A service in celebration of Lindsay's life

will be held in the

Chapel at Norwood Park Crematorium,

65 Sandford St, Mitchell,

on FRIDAY 17 May 2019,

commencing at 4.30pm.



Published in The Canberra Times on May 15, 2019
