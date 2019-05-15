|
|
GRAY Lindsay Lindsay Alan Wiliam GRAY
22.2.1923 - 12.5.2019
Aged 96
Loved Husband of Roma (dec),
Brother of Val, Nell (dec) and Jimmy (dec),
Father of Jim and Vicki,
Pa of Melanie, Brad, Lesley, Travis,
Jarrod and Cate, Great Pa of Harry.
He will be sadly missed and be
forever in our hearts
A service in celebration of Lindsay's life
will be held in the
Chapel at Norwood Park Crematorium,
65 Sandford St, Mitchell,
on FRIDAY 17 May 2019,
commencing at 4.30pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 15, 2019