LINDSAY STEWART EVANS

LINDSAY STEWART EVANS
29 December 2018
Late of Eden, formerly of Canberra and Cronulla
Much loved family man who will be forever remembered by his wife, children, their partners, grandchildren, sister and niece.
A friend who will be missed by many.
Aged 65
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service to celebrate Lindsay's life at 10:30am on WEDNESDAY 27 February in Canberra, on the Foreshore of Lake Burley Griffin, Mariner Place, Yarralumla.

Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 23, 2019
