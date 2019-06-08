Home
Lorna DUNLEY


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Lorna DUNLEY Obituary
Lorna Kathleen Dunley



13 January 1929 - 3 June 2019



Passed away peacefully.



Beloved wife of Eric (dec).

Loving mother and mother-in-law of

Peter (dec), Tony, Mary and Ray,

Judy and Michael, John and Diane.

Cherished and loved Nanna of

11 Grandchildren and 4 Great Grandchildren.



We were so blessed to have had you in our lives.

You will be forever in our hearts.



The family would like to express their sincere thanks to all of the staff of Bupa Calwell, especially to the staff who work in the Dementia community, for their care, compassion and support shown to Lorna and family.



Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of Lorna will be celebrated in Holy Family Catholic Church, 167 Bugden Avenue, Gowrie on Thursday 13th June commencing at 11am.



Burial will follow at the Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on June 8, 2019
