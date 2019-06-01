Home
Lorna GARRATT


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Lorna GARRATT Obituary
GARRATT Lorna LORNA MARGARET GARRATT

9.11.1936 - 30.5.2019



A Life Well Lived



Youngest daughter of

John and Margaret Pogson,

sister of Bonnie Yvette Cook and

Irene Sheehan (all dec).



Cherished Wife of David.

Beloved and Brilliant Mother of Olga,

Peter, Michael, Catherine, Joshua,

Benjamin and Rachel.

Devoted and much loved Nana of Sam,

Lachlan, Madeleine, Eleanor, Aaron, Daniel, Cameron, Charlotte, Alexander, Anna,

Maja, Brianna, Phoebe, Felix, Zac, Jesse,

Sydney, Sky, Toby and Aria.

Proud Great Nana of Toufik, Selena,

Lola and Marius.

Life long Friend of Lola Bishop (dec).



Sadly missed by her family,

friends and colleagues.



To the Doctors and staff at

More Than Medicine, Braddon,

the Home Based Palliative Care Nurses

and Doctors and the caring staff at

Clare Holland House - our heartfelt thanks.



Requiem Mass in celebration of

the life of Lorna will be offered in

St Brigid's Catholic Church

Cnr Bancroft and Wilshire Street's, Dickson

on FRIDAY 7 June 2019

commencing at 11:30 am.



At Lorna's request please

wear something bright.



Private cremation.







Published in The Canberra Times on June 1, 2019
