GARRATT Lorna LORNA MARGARET GARRATT
9.11.1936 - 30.5.2019
A Life Well Lived
Youngest daughter of
John and Margaret Pogson,
sister of Bonnie Yvette Cook and
Irene Sheehan (all dec).
Cherished Wife of David.
Beloved and Brilliant Mother of Olga,
Peter, Michael, Catherine, Joshua,
Benjamin and Rachel.
Devoted and much loved Nana of Sam,
Lachlan, Madeleine, Eleanor, Aaron, Daniel, Cameron, Charlotte, Alexander, Anna,
Maja, Brianna, Phoebe, Felix, Zac, Jesse,
Sydney, Sky, Toby and Aria.
Proud Great Nana of Toufik, Selena,
Lola and Marius.
Life long Friend of Lola Bishop (dec).
Sadly missed by her family,
friends and colleagues.
To the Doctors and staff at
More Than Medicine, Braddon,
the Home Based Palliative Care Nurses
and Doctors and the caring staff at
Clare Holland House - our heartfelt thanks.
Requiem Mass in celebration of
the life of Lorna will be offered in
St Brigid's Catholic Church
Cnr Bancroft and Wilshire Street's, Dickson
on FRIDAY 7 June 2019
commencing at 11:30 am.
At Lorna's request please
wear something bright.
Private cremation.
