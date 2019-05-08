|
|
BLUE (Woods) Louise Louise Anne Blue OAM
26 February 1942 - 4 May 2019
Education Leader, Advocate, Creator,
Friend, Wife and Mother.
Louise is deeply loved by her husband John,
her children and their partners Shane and
Rachael, Gavin and Kelly, Meg and Wayne
and their amazing creative families.
She will be missed by all.
A funeral service for Louise will be held at
Gold Creek Station, Victoria Street Hall, ACT
on Monday 13th May commencing at 11am.
Followed later by a committal
service at Gungahlin Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times from May 8 to May 11, 2019