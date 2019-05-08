Home
Louise BLUE


1942 - 2019
Louise BLUE Obituary
BLUE (Woods) Louise Louise Anne Blue OAM

26 February 1942 - 4 May 2019





Education Leader, Advocate, Creator,

Friend, Wife and Mother.





Louise is deeply loved by her husband John,

her children and their partners Shane and

Rachael, Gavin and Kelly, Meg and Wayne

and their amazing creative families.



She will be missed by all.





A funeral service for Louise will be held at

Gold Creek Station, Victoria Street Hall, ACT

on Monday 13th May commencing at 11am.





Followed later by a committal

service at Gungahlin Cemetery.



Published in The Canberra Times from May 8 to May 11, 2019
