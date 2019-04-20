|
|
STELLATI (MANCINI) LUCIANA LUCIANA SELLATI
(nee Mancini)
7 November 1933, Rome.
14 April 2019, Canberra.
Beloved wife to Ugo for 63 years.
Loving mother and mother-in-law of
Maurice and Brigitte, Carla and Tiberio,
Nadia and Elio.
Adored Nona to Alissa, Fabian, Lucian,
Elena, Adriano, Valerio and
Bisnonna to Ethan and Avery.
Forever in our hearts.
Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of
Luciana will be celebrated at
Holy Rosary Catholic Church,
corner of Antill Street and Phillip Avenue,
Watson on Tuesday, 23 April 2019,
commencing at 1:30 pm.
Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 20, 2019