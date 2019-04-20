Home
LUCIANA STELLATI


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
LUCIANA STELLATI Obituary
STELLATI (MANCINI) LUCIANA LUCIANA SELLATI

(nee Mancini)

7 November 1933, Rome.

14 April 2019, Canberra.



Beloved wife to Ugo for 63 years.

Loving mother and mother-in-law of

Maurice and Brigitte, Carla and Tiberio,

Nadia and Elio.

Adored Nona to Alissa, Fabian, Lucian,

Elena, Adriano, Valerio and

Bisnonna to Ethan and Avery.



Forever in our hearts.



Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of

Luciana will be celebrated at

Holy Rosary Catholic Church,

corner of Antill Street and Phillip Avenue,

Watson on Tuesday, 23 April 2019,

commencing at 1:30 pm.

Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery.



Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 20, 2019
