Home
Services
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Resources
More Obituaries for Luke SCHEMEN-ROGERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Luke Patrick SCHEMEN-ROGERS

Obituary Condolences

Luke Patrick SCHEMEN-ROGERS Obituary
LUKE PATRICK SCHEMEN-ROGERS

26 October 2000 - 15 June 2019



Cherished and adored son of

Susan and Alistair.

Loving brother of Jake.

Much loved grandson of

Denise and Lee Rogers,

Hedy and Chris Hooper.

Will be sadly missed by all his

family and friends.



Gone too soon,

now at peace.



The funeral service for Luke will be held

in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street, Mitchell on Monday,

24 June 2019, commencing at 12 noon.



In lieu of flowers a donation in

Luke's memory may be

made to Black Dog Institute.

Envelopes available at the service.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.