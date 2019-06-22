|
|
LUKE PATRICK SCHEMEN-ROGERS
26 October 2000 - 15 June 2019
Cherished and adored son of
Susan and Alistair.
Loving brother of Jake.
Much loved grandson of
Denise and Lee Rogers,
Hedy and Chris Hooper.
Will be sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
Gone too soon,
now at peace.
The funeral service for Luke will be held
in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street, Mitchell on Monday,
24 June 2019, commencing at 12 noon.
In lieu of flowers a donation in
Luke's memory may be
made to Black Dog Institute.
Envelopes available at the service.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 22, 2019