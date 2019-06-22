Home
Services
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Resources
More Obituaries for Malcolm LIDDEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Malcolm LIDDEN


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Malcolm LIDDEN Obituary
MALCOLM DAVID LIDDEN 24 June 1952 - 17 June 2019 Passed away unexpectedly at Calvary Hospital. Much loved son of Henry and Joyce (both dec). Loved brother of James, Alex, Cynthia, Janet, Hugh and Gordon (dec). The funeral service for Malcolm will be held in St Stephen's Presbyterian Church, Morisset Street, Queanbeyan on Wednesday, 26 June 2019, commencing at 10 am. Burial will take place at Bombala Cemetery on Thursday, 27 June 2019, commencing at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Genetics Learning Disability Gold Service at either of the services.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.