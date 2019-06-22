|
MALCOLM DAVID LIDDEN 24 June 1952 - 17 June 2019 Passed away unexpectedly at Calvary Hospital. Much loved son of Henry and Joyce (both dec). Loved brother of James, Alex, Cynthia, Janet, Hugh and Gordon (dec). The funeral service for Malcolm will be held in St Stephen's Presbyterian Church, Morisset Street, Queanbeyan on Wednesday, 26 June 2019, commencing at 10 am. Burial will take place at Bombala Cemetery on Thursday, 27 June 2019, commencing at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Genetics Learning Disability Gold Service at either of the services.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 22, 2019