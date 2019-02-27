Home
Manfred Vuksa

Obituary Condolences

Manfred Vuksa Obituary


In Loving Memory of
Fred (Manfred) Vuksa
19 February 1948 - 21 February 2019


Passed away peacefully at home.


Beloved husband of Lorraine.
Father of Cassandra and Kristy.
Father-in-law to Chris.
Grandad to Nathaniel.
Brother to Peter.


Family and friends are invited to attend
a funeral service for Fred at the chapel
of the Norwood Park Crematorium
on Thursday 28 February 2019,
commencing at 10:30am.


Attendees are encouraged to wear
a Hawaiian shirt, or bright colours.


In lieu of flowers, donations to the
Heart Foundation will be welcome.


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 27, 2019
