GOMAZ (Rodrigez) Manuela MANUELA GOMEZ
16 August 1930 - 7 May 2019
Passed away peacefully at Bupa Calwell.
Beloved wife of Frank (dec).
Much loved mother and mother-in-law of
Javier (dec), Manuel (dec),
William and Antoniette.
Loving grandmother of Chris, Aiden,
Damian, Bianca, Jamie and Javi.
Our heartfelt thanks to the staff and carers
at Bupa Calwell for their love and support.
Forever in our hearts.
Mass is to be offered for Manuela at
Holy Trinity Catholic Church,
Strangways Street Curtin on WEDNESDAY
15 May 2019 commencing at 11:00am.
Burial will follow at the Woden Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 11, 2019