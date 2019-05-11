Home
Manuela GOMAZ


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Manuela GOMAZ Obituary
GOMAZ (Rodrigez) Manuela MANUELA GOMEZ

16 August 1930 - 7 May 2019

Passed away peacefully at Bupa Calwell.



Beloved wife of Frank (dec).

Much loved mother and mother-in-law of

Javier (dec), Manuel (dec),

William and Antoniette.

Loving grandmother of Chris, Aiden,

Damian, Bianca, Jamie and Javi.



Our heartfelt thanks to the staff and carers

at Bupa Calwell for their love and support.



Forever in our hearts.



Mass is to be offered for Manuela at

Holy Trinity Catholic Church,

Strangways Street Curtin on WEDNESDAY

15 May 2019 commencing at 11:00am.



Burial will follow at the Woden Cemetery.



Published in The Canberra Times on May 11, 2019
