|
|
MARGARET MARY ALLWRIGHT
Died on 22 February 2019
Formerly of Sydney
Loving daughter of
Sydney and May Allwright (both deceased),
loving sister of John Allwright (deceased)
and Joan Deacon (deceased)
and loving aunt, great aunt and
great great aunt of their children.
Mass of Christian Burial for Margaret
will be offered in
Mary Mother of Mercy Chapel
Barnet Ave, Rookwood, NSW
on THURSDAY 28 February 2019
commencing at 9.30am.
At the conclusion of Mass, burial will follow in the Rookwood Catholic Cemetery
Barnet Ave, Rookwood, NSW.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 27, 2019