Margaret Brophy

MARGARET KATHLEEN BROPHY
9 June 1924 - 20 March 2019

Beloved wife of Mick (dec).
Loving mother and mother-in-law of
Margaret and Terry, Michele and Dick,
Gerard and Jenny, Bernard and Sue,
John and Ethel.
Much loved Na of 15 Grandchildren
and 11 Great Grandchildren.

In our hearts you will always stay,
Loved and remembered every day.

Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul
of Margaret will be celebrated in
Holy Family Catholic Church
cnr Bugden Ave and Castleton Cres, Gowrie,
on THURSDAY, 28 March 2019,
commencing at 1pm.

Burial will follow at the Woden Cemetery,
Justinian Street Phillip.



Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 23, 2019
