|
|
MARGARET ANN COX
7 April 1950 - 2 March 2019
Passed away peacefully at
Clare Holland House.
Beloved wife of Nelson.
Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Dianne, Shirley, Heather, Kirk and Matthew.
Adored grandmother of Trinity, Charlotte, Maddox, Lucie, Aiden, Kaleb and Hazel.
Forever in our hearts, sadly missed.
A funeral service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held in The Salvation Army Church, Morisset Street. Queanbeyan on WEDNESDAY, 13 March 2019, commencing at 10.30am.
A committal service will take place at
Norwood Park Crematorium at 12.00 noon.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Margaret's memory to
The McGrath Foundation.
Envelopes will be available at the service.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 9, 2019