Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Cox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Cox

Obituary Condolences

Margaret Cox Obituary




logoMARGARET ANN COX

7 April 1950 - 2 March 2019


Passed away peacefully at
Clare Holland House.

Beloved wife of Nelson.
Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Dianne, Shirley, Heather, Kirk and Matthew.
Adored grandmother of Trinity, Charlotte, Maddox, Lucie, Aiden, Kaleb and Hazel.


Forever in our hearts, sadly missed.


A funeral service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held in The Salvation Army Church, Morisset Street. Queanbeyan on WEDNESDAY, 13 March 2019, commencing at 10.30am.
A committal service will take place at
Norwood Park Crematorium at 12.00 noon.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Margaret's memory to
The McGrath Foundation.
Envelopes will be available at the service.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.