MARGARET (O'CONNOR) HARMEY

Obituary

MARGARET (O'CONNOR) HARMEY Obituary

MARGARET HARMEY
(Nee O'Connor)
13 March 1931 - 13 March 2019
Margaret passed away peacefully in her sleep.
Dearly loved wife of Les (dec).
Loving mother and mother-in-law of Stephen & Rhona, Anne & Mark, Robyn & John.
Loved sister of Kevin & Barb (both dec), Greg (dec) & Gloria,
Judy & John, Kate & Jim and their families.
A Great Friend of many in particular (Aunty) Lorraine Birch. Their Friendship spanned 78years.
Grandmother of David, Jonathan, Richard, Christopher, Scott, Dylan, Kate, Shane, Alice.
Great Grandmother of Georgia, Alexis, Pippa, Will, Olivia, Annie, Morrison, Caelem, Adeline, Hannah, Harriet, Max.
Late of Yarralumla, Canberra and more recently of Broadbeach & Merrimac, Gold Coast.
Margaret loved her Family, life & people, she will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
In God's Care and Forever in our Hearts.
Thank you to Bupa Merrimac for your Care.
Private cremation.
Simplicity Funerals of Robina,
QLD 4226

Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 16, 2019
