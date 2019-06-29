Home
White Lady Funerals
91 Crawford Street
Queanbeyan, New South Wales 2620
(02) 6299 2627
Margaret HUSZAR


1925 - 2019
Margaret HUSZAR Obituary
MARGARET BARBARA HUSZAR

21 January 1925 - 20 June 2019

Aged 94 years.



Passed away peacefully.



Beloved Mother and Mother-in-law of

Steven and Jenn, Barbara and Tony,

Leslie (dec) and Vicky,

and Kathy and Peter.



Loved Grandmother of Nicole, Ryan,

Andrew, Benjamin, Tanya, Renee,

Simon, Kimberley and Jamie.



Adoring Great-Grandmother of Annabella,

Jack, Finnan, Jude, Olivia, Thomas,

Damien, Daniel, Amelia, Michael,

Crystal,Tahlia, Emma and Erin.



In loving memory, forever in our hearts.

'Nothing Gold Can Stay'



Grateful thanks to staff at

George Forbes House

for the love, care and comfort

extended to Margaret.



A celebration for the life of Margaret

will be held in St Stephen's

Presbyterian Church, Morisset Street,

Queanbeyan on TUESDAY 2 July 2019

commenicing at 11.30am.

At the conclusion of the service

burial will take place in the

Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery

Lanyon Drive, Quenabeyan.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on June 29, 2019
