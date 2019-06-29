|
|
MARGARET BARBARA HUSZAR
21 January 1925 - 20 June 2019
Aged 94 years.
Passed away peacefully.
Beloved Mother and Mother-in-law of
Steven and Jenn, Barbara and Tony,
Leslie (dec) and Vicky,
and Kathy and Peter.
Loved Grandmother of Nicole, Ryan,
Andrew, Benjamin, Tanya, Renee,
Simon, Kimberley and Jamie.
Adoring Great-Grandmother of Annabella,
Jack, Finnan, Jude, Olivia, Thomas,
Damien, Daniel, Amelia, Michael,
Crystal,Tahlia, Emma and Erin.
In loving memory, forever in our hearts.
'Nothing Gold Can Stay'
Grateful thanks to staff at
George Forbes House
for the love, care and comfort
extended to Margaret.
A celebration for the life of Margaret
will be held in St Stephen's
Presbyterian Church, Morisset Street,
Queanbeyan on TUESDAY 2 July 2019
commenicing at 11.30am.
At the conclusion of the service
burial will take place in the
Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery
Lanyon Drive, Quenabeyan.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 29, 2019