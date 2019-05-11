|
|
HOWARD Margaret Jean MARGARET JEAN HOWARD
19 February 1924 to 9 May 2019
With great sadness we advise our mother
Margaret passed away peacefully in
Canberra Hospital on the 9th of May 2019.
Wife of Jim (dec).
Margaret will be sadly missed by
her children Judi, Sue and Peter,
their partners Tony, Karen, Ann,
and family and friends.
The family expresses its immense gratitude
to the doctors, nurses and the allied staff
in ward 5A of the Canberra Hospital.
In lieu of flowers please consider
making a donation to the RSPCA.
Family and friends are invited to
attend her service at
Norwood Park, Sanford St Mitchell on
Friday 17th May 2019, at 10:30am.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 11, 2019