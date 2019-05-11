Home
Margaret Jean HOWARD


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Margaret Jean HOWARD Obituary
HOWARD Margaret Jean MARGARET JEAN HOWARD

19 February 1924 to 9 May 2019





With great sadness we advise our mother

Margaret passed away peacefully in

Canberra Hospital on the 9th of May 2019.



Wife of Jim (dec).

Margaret will be sadly missed by

her children Judi, Sue and Peter,

their partners Tony, Karen, Ann,

and family and friends.





The family expresses its immense gratitude

to the doctors, nurses and the allied staff

in ward 5A of the Canberra Hospital.





In lieu of flowers please consider

making a donation to the RSPCA.



Family and friends are invited to

attend her service at

Norwood Park, Sanford St Mitchell on

Friday 17th May 2019, at 10:30am.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on May 11, 2019
