Funeral
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
SACRED HEART CATHOLIC CHURCH
BEECHWORTH ROAD
MARGARET MARY "PEGGY" (O'CONNELL) FRANKLIN

FRANKLIN
Margaret Mary 'Peggy'
(O'Connell)
22 December 1927 - 26 February 2019
Passed away peacefully after a short illness on
Tuesday 26 February 2019
at Albury Base Hospital.
Aged 91 years.
Dearly loved wife of Kevin (dec). Sister to Dan (dec), Jack (dec),
Pat (dec), Des (dec), Tim, Kathleen and Kevin. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Maryanne and John, Michael and Jing, Judi,
Danny and Sharon, George.
Adored Peggy (grandma) to
12 grandchildren, one great-grandchild and one great-grandchild to be born soon.
In God's Hands Now
Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the Requiem Mass for the late Margaret 'Peggy' Franklin to be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Beechworth Road, Wodonga at 11am on Friday 15 March 2019.
Private Cremation.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 9, 2019
