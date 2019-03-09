|
|
FRANKLIN
Margaret Mary 'Peggy'
(O'Connell)
22 December 1927 - 26 February 2019
Passed away peacefully after a short illness on
Tuesday 26 February 2019
at Albury Base Hospital.
Aged 91 years.
Dearly loved wife of Kevin (dec). Sister to Dan (dec), Jack (dec),
Pat (dec), Des (dec), Tim, Kathleen and Kevin. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Maryanne and John, Michael and Jing, Judi,
Danny and Sharon, George.
Adored Peggy (grandma) to
12 grandchildren, one great-grandchild and one great-grandchild to be born soon.
In God's Hands Now
Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the Requiem Mass for the late Margaret 'Peggy' Franklin to be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Beechworth Road, Wodonga at 11am on Friday 15 March 2019.
Private Cremation.
Conway Funeral Home
Wodonga
Ph: (02) 6024 1093
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 9, 2019