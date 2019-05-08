Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret MCCORMACK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret MCCORMACK


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Margaret MCCORMACK Obituary
MCCORMACK Margaret Margaret McCormack (McMahon)



16 April 1949 - 6 May 2019



Beloved wife of Geoffrey.

Devoted mother to Andrew and Louise.

Dearly loved mother-in-law to

Michelle and Luke.

Loving sister to Paul.

Daughter of Jim and Val.

Marmar to Olivia, Chloe and Violet.



'Your life was a blessing,

your memory a treasure'



The Graveside service for Margaret will be held at Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery, Lanyon Drive Queanbeyan, on Friday 10th May,

commencing at 11am.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.