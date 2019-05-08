|
|
MCCORMACK Margaret Margaret McCormack (McMahon)
16 April 1949 - 6 May 2019
Beloved wife of Geoffrey.
Devoted mother to Andrew and Louise.
Dearly loved mother-in-law to
Michelle and Luke.
Loving sister to Paul.
Daughter of Jim and Val.
Marmar to Olivia, Chloe and Violet.
'Your life was a blessing,
your memory a treasure'
The Graveside service for Margaret will be held at Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery, Lanyon Drive Queanbeyan, on Friday 10th May,
commencing at 11am.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 8, 2019