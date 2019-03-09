Home
More Obituaries for Margaret MIDDLETON
Margaret MIDDLETON

MARGARET RENDALL MIDDLETON


10 April 1928 - 2 March 2019


Dr Middleton passed away peacefully on
Saturday, 2 March at John Flynn House,
Hughes, aged 90 years.


She is survived by her sister Betty Blucher, nephews Peter, Michael and Andrew Blucher and their families, the wider Middleton family, and an eclectic range of friends.


She will be remembered as Reader in Psychology at the ANU. In retirement, her keen mind will be missed in a range of groups, as will her generous support of ecological and environmental research.


A brief natural burial service will be held
at Gungahlin Cemetery, Sandford Street
Mitchell on TUESDAY, 12 March 2019
commencing at 10.30am.

Following the burial, family and friends are warmly invited to a celebration of her life from 12:00pm in the Mt Ainslie Room, Hyatt Hotel, Commonwealth Ave Canberra.


Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 9, 2019
