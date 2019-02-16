Home
Services
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Pentony
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Pentony

Obituary Condolences

Margaret Pentony Obituary


Margaret Anne Pentony (nee MacIntyre)
Maggie

Passed away peacefully at
Clare Holland House on Friday the
8th of February surrounded by loved ones.

Loved mother of
Ben, Tessa, Paddy, and Michael.
Grandmother of
William, Angus, Sage, and Lachlan.
Sister of Pat, Rob, Charlotte, and Ian
And friend to many.

You always put others before yourself,
you loved to give and create happiness,
and your impact on our
community will live on.

Rest peacefully and your memories
will stay with us always.

The Funeral Service for Maggie will be held in the Bluegum Chapel of William Cole Funerals, 60 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen
on Friday, 22 February 2019
commencing at 10:00am.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Cancer Council ACT.


logo

Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.