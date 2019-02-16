|
|
Margaret Anne Pentony (nee MacIntyre)
Maggie
Passed away peacefully at
Clare Holland House on Friday the
8th of February surrounded by loved ones.
Loved mother of
Ben, Tessa, Paddy, and Michael.
Grandmother of
William, Angus, Sage, and Lachlan.
Sister of Pat, Rob, Charlotte, and Ian
And friend to many.
You always put others before yourself,
you loved to give and create happiness,
and your impact on our
community will live on.
Rest peacefully and your memories
will stay with us always.
The Funeral Service for Maggie will be held in the Bluegum Chapel of William Cole Funerals, 60 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen
on Friday, 22 February 2019
commencing at 10:00am.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Cancer Council ACT.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 16, 2019