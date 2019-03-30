Home
MARGARET JUDITH THOMPSON


29 May, 1932 - 23 March, 2019



Beloved Wife of the Rev. Dr. Leonard A. Thompson
Mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Judy, Gregory and Leanne, Roslynne and Martyn, Leonie and Renton.



Margaret was peacefully promoted to glory as the sun began to rise heralding a new day.



A public thanksgiving service will be held on Saturday 6 April, 2019, 11am at Vision Christian Fellowship, 60 Gladstone Street, FYSHWICK.



"One day at a time sweet Jesus, one day at a time."


Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 30, 2019
