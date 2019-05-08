Home
Margaret Joan van Belkom



4 August 1951 - 3 May 2019



Loving husband to Paul.

Loving and much loved

mother and mother-in-law of

Heidi and Andrew, and Lisa and Russell.

Much loved Nana to

Austin, Millie, Abbey, Sienna and Taliyah.



'You lived your life for those you loved,

and those you love remember'



The funeral service to celebrate Marg's life

will be held in the Chapel of the

Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street,

Mitchell on Friday, 10 April 2019,

commencing at 12 noon.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to

Motor Neuron's Disease, NSW at the service

by purchasing Marg's own hand painted cards

or on line at,

https://www.mndnsw.asn.au/donate.html



Published in The Canberra Times on May 8, 2019
