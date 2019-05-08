|
|
VAN BELKOM Margaret
Margaret Joan van Belkom
4 August 1951 - 3 May 2019
Loving husband to Paul.
Loving and much loved
mother and mother-in-law of
Heidi and Andrew, and Lisa and Russell.
Much loved Nana to
Austin, Millie, Abbey, Sienna and Taliyah.
'You lived your life for those you loved,
and those you love remember'
The funeral service to celebrate Marg's life
will be held in the Chapel of the
Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street,
Mitchell on Friday, 10 April 2019,
commencing at 12 noon.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to
Motor Neuron's Disease, NSW at the service
by purchasing Marg's own hand painted cards
or on line at,
https://www.mndnsw.asn.au/donate.html
Published in The Canberra Times on May 8, 2019