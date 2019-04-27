|
MARIA KOLOBARIC Passed away on 15 April 2019 Aged 84 years Beloved wife of Marko (dec). Adored and loving mother and mother-in-law of Dubravko and Cathy, Mauro and Silvana, Lidia and George. Cherished nonna to Claire, Stephanie, Adam and Natalie. Forever in our hearts Sincere thanks to the wonderful staff at Clare Holland House. A private funeral service was held in accordance with our mum's wishes. In lieu of flowers a donation to Clare Holland House would be gratefully appreciated.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 27, 2019