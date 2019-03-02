Home
MARIE PATRICIA REID
24 June 1923 - 27 February 2019


Passed away peacefully.
Beloved wife of Allan (dec).
Loved mother and mother-in-law of
Dennis and Alma, Ross and Trish (dec).
Adored grandmother of Gary, Tony, Jamie,
Michael, Jason and John.
A loving great grandmother.


Prayers of Christian Burial will be celebrated
in St Raphael's Catholic Church,
Lowe Street, Queanbeyan on
THURSDAY, 7 March 2019
commencing at 1:30pm.
Burial will follow at
Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery.


Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 2, 2019
