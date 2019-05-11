|
|
CAMAROTTO MARIO MARIO CAMAROTTO
18 October 1931 - 7 May 2019
Passed away peacefully at
RSL LifeCare Fred Ward Gardens
surrounded by his loving family,
aged 87 years.
Loved and loving husband of Anna.
Father of Peter, Maria, Claudia,
Laura and Angela.
Father-in-law of David, Chris and Rohan.
Loving and loved Nonno to Nicolas, Anton, Stephen, Gabrielle, Amelia, Eva,
Kai, Eli, Zoe and Isabella.
A Requiem Mass for the
Repose of the Soul of Mario will be
offered in Holy Trinity Catholic Church,
Strangeways Street Curtin on FRIDAY,
17 May 2019 commencing at 11:00am
The funeral cortege will then proceed to
Christ the Redeemer Mausoleum at
Woden Cemetery for internment.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 11, 2019