1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
18 October 1931 - 7 May 2019



Passed away peacefully at

RSL LifeCare Fred Ward Gardens

surrounded by his loving family,

aged 87 years.



Loved and loving husband of Anna.

Father of Peter, Maria, Claudia,

Laura and Angela.

Father-in-law of David, Chris and Rohan.



Loving and loved Nonno to Nicolas, Anton, Stephen, Gabrielle, Amelia, Eva,

Kai, Eli, Zoe and Isabella.



A Requiem Mass for the

Repose of the Soul of Mario will be

offered in Holy Trinity Catholic Church,

Strangeways Street Curtin on FRIDAY,

17 May 2019 commencing at 11:00am



The funeral cortege will then proceed to

Christ the Redeemer Mausoleum at

Woden Cemetery for internment.



Published in The Canberra Times on May 11, 2019
