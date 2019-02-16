|
|
MARJORIE HAIDON
12.10.1925 - 11.2.2019
Much loved wife of Bill (dec).
Beloved mother of Bill and Ian,
mother-in-law of Jillian (dec) and Gail.
Grandmother to Lisa and Frank,
Shaun and Amanda, David and Andrew.
Great grandmother to Charlie, Sophie,
Evan and Olivia.
Forever in our hearts
Never forgotten
The funeral service for Marjorie
will be held in the
Chapel at Norwood Park Crematorium,
65 Sandford St, Mitchell on
TUESDAY 19 February 2019,
commencing at 10.30 am.
In lieu flowers, donations to the Cancer Council of Australia would be appreciated.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 16, 2019