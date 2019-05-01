|
DOBSON Marjorie Isabelle MARJORIE ISABELLE DOBSON
4 February 1926 - 25 April 2019
Beloved wife of Kevin (dec).
Much loved mother and mother-in-law of
Peter and Jenny, Barry and Colette,
Brian and Robyn, Anne and Michael.
Loved Nan Nan of Shane, Ben,
Cassandra, Kate, Mathew, Lauren, Brennan,
Cameron, Shannon and their partners.
Great-Nan Nan of 10 and one on the way.
Loved and always remembered.
The funeral service for Marjorie will be
held in the Chapel of Villagio Sant' Antonio,
35 Burkitt Street, Page on Thursday,
2 May 2019, commencing at 1:00 pm.
A committal will follow in the
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium
commencing at 4:30 pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 1, 2019