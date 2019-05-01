Home
Marjorie Isabelle DOBSON


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Marjorie Isabelle DOBSON Obituary
DOBSON Marjorie Isabelle MARJORIE ISABELLE DOBSON

4 February 1926 - 25 April 2019



Beloved wife of Kevin (dec).

Much loved mother and mother-in-law of

Peter and Jenny, Barry and Colette,

Brian and Robyn, Anne and Michael.

Loved Nan Nan of Shane, Ben,

Cassandra, Kate, Mathew, Lauren, Brennan,

Cameron, Shannon and their partners.

Great-Nan Nan of 10 and one on the way.



Loved and always remembered.



The funeral service for Marjorie will be

held in the Chapel of Villagio Sant' Antonio,

35 Burkitt Street, Page on Thursday,

2 May 2019, commencing at 1:00 pm.



A committal will follow in the

Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium

commencing at 4:30 pm.



Published in The Canberra Times on May 1, 2019
