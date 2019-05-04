Home
Marjorie WEICK


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Marjorie WEICK Obituary
WEICK Marjorie MARJORIE ELVIA WEICK

( Margie)

2.10.1926 - 29.4.2019

Passed away peacefully

with her family by her side.



Much loved mother of Allan, Jenny (dec),

Greg, Dorelle and Steph.

Mother-in-law of Dianne, Sue,

Martin and Allyn.

Loved and adored Grandmother of Brett,

Candice, Kodie, Sam, Brad, Hayley and Nicky.

Great Grandmother of Blake, Evie,

Jack, Ryan and Sebastian.

A friend to so many.



Special thank you to the staff and carer's

at Goodwin Monash.



The Funeral Service for Margie will be held

in Tobin Brothers Chapel,

101 Nettlefold Street Belconnen

on MONDAY, 6 May 2019,

commencing at 11am.



Private Cremation



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on May 4, 2019
