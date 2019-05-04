|
|
WEICK Marjorie MARJORIE ELVIA WEICK
( Margie)
2.10.1926 - 29.4.2019
Passed away peacefully
with her family by her side.
Much loved mother of Allan, Jenny (dec),
Greg, Dorelle and Steph.
Mother-in-law of Dianne, Sue,
Martin and Allyn.
Loved and adored Grandmother of Brett,
Candice, Kodie, Sam, Brad, Hayley and Nicky.
Great Grandmother of Blake, Evie,
Jack, Ryan and Sebastian.
A friend to so many.
Special thank you to the staff and carer's
at Goodwin Monash.
The Funeral Service for Margie will be held
in Tobin Brothers Chapel,
101 Nettlefold Street Belconnen
on MONDAY, 6 May 2019,
commencing at 11am.
Private Cremation
Published in The Canberra Times on May 4, 2019