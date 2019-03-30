|
MARK ROBERT HARDY
2 January 1942 - 27 March 2019
Mark died peacefully at Clare Holland House.
He will always be remembered and loved by Michael, Matthew, Christopher, Bernard, Elizabeth, Kate and his 9 grandkids.
He is to be buried at Shooters Hill Cemetery on Saturday 6 April at 11:30am followed by a celebration of his life at the Southern Cross Yacht Club, Yarralumla at 4:00pm.
Please feel welcome to come and share your memories of Mark with us.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 30, 2019