|
|
HOLLOWAY Mark
MARK JOHN HOLLOWAY
10 March 1961 - 5 May 2019
Beloved partner of Belinda.
Treasured father of Erin and step-father
of David, Nikki, Aydan and Callum.
Much loved son of John and Ailsa (dec).
Dearly loved brother of Naomi, Brian,
Heather and Rowena.
Adored uncle and a great mate to many.
Forever in our Hearts
The funeral service for Mark will be held in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell on Monday,
13 May 2019, commencing at 1:30pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 11, 2019