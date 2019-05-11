Home
Services
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark HOLLOWAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark HOLLOWAY

Obituary Condolences

Mark HOLLOWAY Obituary
HOLLOWAY Mark

MARK JOHN HOLLOWAY

10 March 1961 - 5 May 2019



Beloved partner of Belinda.

Treasured father of Erin and step-father

of David, Nikki, Aydan and Callum.

Much loved son of John and Ailsa (dec).

Dearly loved brother of Naomi, Brian,

Heather and Rowena.

Adored uncle and a great mate to many.



Forever in our Hearts



The funeral service for Mark will be held in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell on Monday,

13 May 2019, commencing at 1:30pm.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on May 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.