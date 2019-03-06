Home
MARK FRANCIS MORGAN
30 April 1963 - 3 March 2019

Loving partner of Lesley.
Doting father of Danielle, Casey and Erin.
Adoring Grandfather of
Alice and Emily, Keeley and Hannah.
Loved son of Peter and Pauline,
brother of Michael, John, Patrick
and the extended family.

The funeral service for Mark will be held in the Bluegum Chapel of William Cole Funerals, 60 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen on Saturday, 9 March 2019, commencing at 10:30 am.
Private cremation.


Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 6, 2019
