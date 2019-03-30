|
|
Mark Windsor Grey Pagdin
26 August 1952 - 21 March 2019
Much loved husband of Annette.
Loving father of Siobhan and Rhys.
Father-in-law of Jason and Courtney.
Grandfather of Keaton and Denholm.
Brother of Paul, Frances and Cherrill.
The funeral service for Mark will be held at the Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchelle on the Wednesday 3rd April 2019
commencing at 10.30am.
In lieu of flowers donations, can be made to Rise Above.
Collection will be available at the service or you can donate on line at
https://donation.giveeasy.org/rise-above
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 30, 2019