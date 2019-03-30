Home
Mark Pagdin

Mark Pagdin Obituary


Mark Windsor Grey Pagdin


26 August 1952 - 21 March 2019



Much loved husband of Annette.
Loving father of Siobhan and Rhys.
Father-in-law of Jason and Courtney.
Grandfather of Keaton and Denholm.
Brother of Paul, Frances and Cherrill.



The funeral service for Mark will be held at the Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchelle on the Wednesday 3rd April 2019
commencing at 10.30am.



In lieu of flowers donations, can be made to Rise Above.
Collection will be available at the service or you can donate on line at
https://donation.giveeasy.org/rise-above


logo

Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 30, 2019
