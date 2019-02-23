Home
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Chapel at Gold Creek
17 O'Hanlon Place
Interment
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
Private
Private
MARK PHELAN
14 May 1961 - 17 February 2019


Much loved husband of Julie.
Loving father of Steven, Michael, and Adam.
Father-in-law of Sarah, grandfather of Oliver.
Son of Malcolm, Margaret (dec), brother of Bruce, brother-in-law of Anna and Louise.
Uncle to Kate, Grace, and Riley.



You are now up with the Angels.
May you rest in peace.



A celebration of Mark's life will be held at
the Chapel at Gold Creek, O'Hanlon Place,
Nicholls on MONDAY 25th of February 2019,
commencing at 1:00pm.



Burial will follow at Woden Cemetery.


Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 23, 2019
