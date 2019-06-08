Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark THOMAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark THOMAS


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Mark THOMAS Obituary
MARK EDWARD THOMAS

4 November 1948 - 4 June 2019



Husband of Johanna.

Father and father-in-law of

James and Anabel, Kristin, and Phillipa.

Grandad of Jack and William.

Brother and brother-in-law of

Kate and Michael Ward,

Paul (dec) and Mary, and Michael.



'We celebrate the life of a man who was a force to be reckoned with; a lover of life who possessed a passion for the environment.

He is cherished by his family

and many friends'.



Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul

of Mark will be celebrated at St Christopher's Cathedral, Canberra Avenue, Forrest on Friday, 14 June 2019 commencing at 2:00pm.



In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Australian Conservation Foundation at

https://support.acf.org.au/gift in memory

Or, Greening Australia at

https://www.greeningaustralia.org.au/taxappeal/



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.