MARK EDWARD THOMAS
4 November 1948 - 4 June 2019
Husband of Johanna.
Father and father-in-law of
James and Anabel, Kristin, and Phillipa.
Grandad of Jack and William.
Brother and brother-in-law of
Kate and Michael Ward,
Paul (dec) and Mary, and Michael.
'We celebrate the life of a man who was a force to be reckoned with; a lover of life who possessed a passion for the environment.
He is cherished by his family
and many friends'.
Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul
of Mark will be celebrated at St Christopher's Cathedral, Canberra Avenue, Forrest on Friday, 14 June 2019 commencing at 2:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Australian Conservation Foundation at
https://support.acf.org.au/gift in memory
Or, Greening Australia at
https://www.greeningaustralia.org.au/taxappeal/
Published in The Canberra Times on June 8, 2019