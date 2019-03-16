Home
Marlene WALDRON

MARLENE ELIZABETH WALDRON
Born 25 June 1943
Peacefully passed away
Monday 11 March 2019

Beloved wife of Eamonn.
Dearly loved mother, mother-in-law
and Grandma of Warren, Tania and Grace; Justin, Kirsten, Oliver and Lily;
Brett, Julie, Matthew and Holly.

Special thanks to the wonderful teams
at TCH and Uniting Amala.

The funeral service for Marlene will be held in Mary Help of Christians Parish,
Sacred Heart Catholic Church,
Hodgson Crescent, Pearce on Tuesday,
19 March 2019, commencing at 10:30am.

Burial will follow at Woden Cemetery



Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 16, 2019
