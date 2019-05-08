Home
Martha Arienne McIntosh (nee Tys) 12 July 1949 - 3 May 2019 Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Formerly of Monash ACT and lately of St. George's Basin NSW Beloved wife of Ron and cherished mother of Jason and Natalie and their partners. Special Mum and Oma to Alyssa, Kieron, Graeme and Russell, their partners and children. Adored by her sister and brothers Mieke, Harry, Paul and Bill, and their families. Loved by her brother and sister-in-law Kevin and Susan McIntosh and their family. In God's care and forever in our hearts For funeral details please contact Murphy Family Funerals 02 4423 0722
Published in The Canberra Times on May 8, 2019
