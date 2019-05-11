GRIFFITHS (Potter) Mary MARY BOWIE MUIR GRIFFITHS



(nee Potter)



Aged 89.







It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved mother, mother-in-law,



grandmother and great-grandmother



who passed away at



Kalparrin Nursing Home, Canberra



in the early hours of Monday, 6 May 2019.







Maisie was a devoted wife and mother, who displayed compassion, grace, humility, selflessness, generosity and a beautiful feisty Scottish sense of humour all of her life.







The family would like to thank the staff at



Kalparrin Nursing Home for their



loving care of Maisie,



particularly in the final months of her life.







She waited 30 years to be reunited with her beloved husband, and now may they be soaring high forever free of pain and never to be apart again.







A service to celebrate Maisie's life



will be held in



The Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,



Sandford Street, Mitchell on,



WEDNESDAY, 15 May, 2019,



commencing at 10:30am.







All are welcome.











Published in The Canberra Times on May 11, 2019