GRIFFITHS (Potter) Mary MARY BOWIE MUIR GRIFFITHS

(nee Potter)

Aged 89.



It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved mother, mother-in-law,

grandmother and great-grandmother

who passed away at

Kalparrin Nursing Home, Canberra

in the early hours of Monday, 6 May 2019.



Maisie was a devoted wife and mother, who displayed compassion, grace, humility, selflessness, generosity and a beautiful feisty Scottish sense of humour all of her life.



The family would like to thank the staff at

Kalparrin Nursing Home for their

loving care of Maisie,

particularly in the final months of her life.



She waited 30 years to be reunited with her beloved husband, and now may they be soaring high forever free of pain and never to be apart again.



A service to celebrate Maisie's life

will be held in

The Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street, Mitchell on,

WEDNESDAY, 15 May, 2019,

commencing at 10:30am.



All are welcome.



Published in The Canberra Times on May 11, 2019
