|
|
MARY VICTORIA GROSVENOR
Passed away peacefully on
2 June 2019, aged 93 years.
Dearly loved wife of Vic (deceased).
Loved mother and mother-in-law of
Dianne and Jim Moir.
Much loved Gran of
David and Simon Moir and their
partners Kylie Moir and Audrey Marco.
Cherished Gran of
Eamon, Nate and Nolan.
A life well lived,
A well-deserved rest.
Always loved, never forgotten
Heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff at
Kalparrin for their dedication and loving care
of Mary over the past 2 Â½ years.
Very special thanks to Dr Pushpani
for her care of Mary.
Privately cremated.
