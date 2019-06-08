Home
Mary GROSVENOR


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Mary GROSVENOR Obituary
MARY VICTORIA GROSVENOR

Passed away peacefully on

2 June 2019, aged 93 years.



Dearly loved wife of Vic (deceased).

Loved mother and mother-in-law of

Dianne and Jim Moir.

Much loved Gran of

David and Simon Moir and their

partners Kylie Moir and Audrey Marco.

Cherished Gran of

Eamon, Nate and Nolan.



A life well lived,

A well-deserved rest.

Always loved, never forgotten



Heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff at

Kalparrin for their dedication and loving care

of Mary over the past 2 Â½ years.

Very special thanks to Dr Pushpani

for her care of Mary.



Privately cremated.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on June 8, 2019
