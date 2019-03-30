Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary HARPER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary HARPER

Obituary Condolences Gallery

Mary HARPER Obituary



MARY EVELYN HARPER
8 September 1925 - 26 March 2019

Beloved wife of Raymond Matters (dec)
and Allan Harper (dec).
Much loved mother of Joy and Bill,
Mary-Ann and Isileli.
Adored grandmother of Thomas, Alexander, Louise, William, Nicholas, Emily, Amelia, Sione and their partners Zoe, Mary, Sarah, Melanie and Brendon.
Proud of her eleven great-grandchildren.

Forever in our hearts

The funeral service for Mary will be held in St Ninian's Uniting Church,
corner Mouat and Brigalow Streets, Lyneham
on Wednesday, 3 April 2019,
commencing at 10:30am.

Private cremation.


logo

Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.