|
|
MARY EVELYN HARPER
8 September 1925 - 26 March 2019
Beloved wife of Raymond Matters (dec)
and Allan Harper (dec).
Much loved mother of Joy and Bill,
Mary-Ann and Isileli.
Adored grandmother of Thomas, Alexander, Louise, William, Nicholas, Emily, Amelia, Sione and their partners Zoe, Mary, Sarah, Melanie and Brendon.
Proud of her eleven great-grandchildren.
Forever in our hearts
The funeral service for Mary will be held in St Ninian's Uniting Church,
corner Mouat and Brigalow Streets, Lyneham
on Wednesday, 3 April 2019,
commencing at 10:30am.
Private cremation.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 30, 2019