|
|
MARY PAMELA MORRISON
"PAM"
8 October, 1926 - 6 March, 2019
Beloved wife of John.
Adored mother of Ann, Helen and John.
Much loved mother-in-law of Peter and Des.
Cherished "Nanny" of Pamela and Alex, Tom,
Alice, Katharine and Tom and Michael.
Loved great grandma "Pam Pam" to
Madeleine, Lily and Flynn.
Sister of Marie (dec), Joan and John.
Forever Loved
Relatives and friends are invited to attend
Pam's funeral service to be held at
Sacred Heart Catholic Church,
115 Hodgson Cres, Pearce, on
THURSDAY 14 March 2019,
commencing at 10.30am.
Burial will follow at Woden Cemetery,
Justinian Street, Phillip.
No flowers by request.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 9, 2019