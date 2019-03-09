Home
Services
Tobin Brothers a Guardian Funeral Provider
75 Canberra Avenue
Kingston, Australian Capital Territory 2604
(02) 6295 2799
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary MORRISON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary MORRISON

Obituary Condolences

Mary MORRISON Obituary


MARY PAMELA MORRISON
"PAM"

8 October, 1926 - 6 March, 2019

Beloved wife of John.
Adored mother of Ann, Helen and John.
Much loved mother-in-law of Peter and Des.
Cherished "Nanny" of Pamela and Alex, Tom,
Alice, Katharine and Tom and Michael.
Loved great grandma "Pam Pam" to
Madeleine, Lily and Flynn.
Sister of Marie (dec), Joan and John.


Forever Loved


Relatives and friends are invited to attend
Pam's funeral service to be held at
Sacred Heart Catholic Church,
115 Hodgson Cres, Pearce, on
THURSDAY 14 March 2019,
commencing at 10.30am.
Burial will follow at Woden Cemetery,
Justinian Street, Phillip.

No flowers by request.


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.