logoMARY BRIDGET RODDA
( nee Guthrie )
21 February 1934 - 17 February 2019

Passed away peacefully
at Clare Holland House

Mother to Linda, Paul and Michelle.
Grandmother to Amy, Zoe, Shannon, Rian, Cameron, Tiana, Jake, Luke and Lisa.
Great grandmother to Paige, Clare,
Shaleigha, Jaxson, Jenson, Joshua and Harry.
Mother-in-law to Steven and Malcolm.

Always in our Hearts

Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the funeral at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Mary Street, Berridale on Friday,
1 March at 11:00am followed by burial
at Gegedzerick Cemetery.


logo

Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 23, 2019
