KULJANAC Matija MATIJA KULJANAC
27 February 1952 - 27 April 2019
Passed away peacefully with her
loving family by her side.
Beloved wife of Bozo Kuljanac.
Adored mother of Ana and Josip.
Mother-in-law of Mato and Bernadette.
Cherished grandmother of Antonio, Christian
Mateo and Sebastian.
An angel looking over us.
Forever in our hearts.
Volimo te!
The funeral service for Matija, will be held in
St Augustine's Catholic Church, Beasley Street, Farrer on TUESDAY, 7 May 2019, commencing at 11.00am. Burial will follow at the Gungahlin Cemetery,
Sandford Street, Mitchell.
Rosary will be recited in the above church on Monday, 6 May 2019, commencing at 6.00pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 4, 2019