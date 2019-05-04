Home
Matija KULJANAC


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Matija KULJANAC Obituary
KULJANAC Matija MATIJA KULJANAC

27 February 1952 - 27 April 2019



Passed away peacefully with her

loving family by her side.



Beloved wife of Bozo Kuljanac.

Adored mother of Ana and Josip.

Mother-in-law of Mato and Bernadette.

Cherished grandmother of Antonio, Christian

Mateo and Sebastian.



An angel looking over us.

Forever in our hearts.

Volimo te!



The funeral service for Matija, will be held in

St Augustine's Catholic Church, Beasley Street, Farrer on TUESDAY, 7 May 2019, commencing at 11.00am. Burial will follow at the Gungahlin Cemetery,

Sandford Street, Mitchell.



Rosary will be recited in the above church on Monday, 6 May 2019, commencing at 6.00pm.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on May 4, 2019
